Country Star Announces Pregnancy on 2017 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Talk about a grand entrance! When Clay Walker hit the red carpet for the 2017 ACM awards with his wife, Jessica Craig, no one was expecting the sweet gesture that confirmed some big news for the couple!

Guess what:)…really…guess what..you’re the first to know:)! pic.twitter.com/AXo0YAAS7d — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) April 2, 2017

On the red carpet Walker leaned down and kissed his wife’s stomach, leading everyone to believe the couple is expecting!

Pair that with the tweet Walker shared right before the couple hit the carpet and we’re pretty much positive congratulations are in order!

“Guess what,” Walker tweeted, “Really…guess what..you’re the first to know :)!”

We’re so happy for the expecting parents!

