Cindy Crawford Posts Classic MTV Throwback Video

Cindy Crawford posted a hilarious MTV throwback video that showed the supermodel going on a “date” with the former host of The Daily Show Jon Stewart. The 51-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that awesomely ’90s clip.

#MTVMondays with “everyone’s latest crush” #JonStewart! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The brunette bombshell captioned the video: “#MTVMondays with “everyone’s latest crush” #JonStewart!”

The clip was from a 1994 MTV House of Style episode that showed Cindy Crawford and Jon Stewart on a mock date in which she takes him to the gym. The two pass medicine balls back and forth and shoot some hoops all the while Stewart puffs on a cigarette.

The post was a total hit with Crawford’s Instagram followers as they viewed the clip more than 86k times and threw more out than 10k likes.

The mother of two was met with a great response from fans that took to the comments section to express how stunning she looked and how they remembered this TV episode so fondly.

“Oh my goodness! I loved watching house of style!” one fan wrote.

Another adoring commenter wrote: “Loved you on MTV. And first started loving you when I lived abroad. I bought every magazine that you had in the cover! And got to work on your ABC Special and meet you and you did not disappoint! Such a pro. Your daughter looks just like you. Lucky gal.”

When Cindy Crawford isn’t posting throwback videos on social media, she regularly gushes about her two kids, 17-year-old Presley Gerber and 15-year-old Kaia Gerber.

Given that Cindy Crawford was once the most sought-after model in the world, one might suspect that she would pressure her kids to go into the same industry. However, she has been outspoken about encouraging her children to pursue whatever their true passions are.

“I think that we just want our kids to be happy, and do what they want to do, and support them,” Crawford said back in May while chatting with People. “In terms of modeling it’s like, I wouldn’t talk them out of it, but I’m not pushing them in that way.”

