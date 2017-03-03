Cindy Crawford Reveals New Stunning Bikini ‘Pool Time’ Pic

Cindy Crawford has unleashed a new bikini pic and the supermodel looks as stunning as ever. The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to treat her followers to the sizzling hot snap. The mother of two captioned the snap: “Pool time!”

The image shows the brunette beauty rocking a baby blue bikini that accentuates her trim figure. Crawford was rocking a pair of chic sunglasses as she stared off into the distance in the steamy snap.

After posting on Instagram, Cindy Crawford’s bikini pic racked up more than 32k likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans making remarks about how gorgeous she looks in the photo.

At the end of February, Cindy Crawford spoke out about her body. While chatting with the Daily Telegraph, she opened up about her body flows and that she battles cellulite just like so many women across the world.

“I have cellulite. I admit it,” she said. “But sometimes I just say, ‘Screw it, I am going to wear a bikini.’”

Even though she doesn’t look exactly the same as she did during the prime of her modeling career, Cindy Crawford is content with her body and has learned to accept it.

“I don’t look the same as when I was 20 or 30, but the challenge is to embrace that and the life you’ve built along with that,” she said.

“I’m a normal woman, sometimes I feel pretty good and some days I’m like, ‘Oh God, nothing fits,’” she said.

“I never had a typical model’s figure,” said Crawford. “Even when I was starting out and models were a healthy size 6 [Australian size 10], I was still on the voluptuous side. Young models are getting thinner and sample sizes are getting smaller. There isn’t a chance in hell that I’d be able to squeeze into them.”

