Christian Slater Wants to Co-Host ‘Live!’ With Kelly Ripa

It looks like Kelly Ripa has one more option for a new co-host!

Actor Christian Slater has thrown his hat into the ring in the competition to become the newest co-host on ABC’s Live! with Ripa, telling Ellen DeGeneres on her show, airing Thursday, that he would be happy to nab Ripa’s open co-host spot permanently.

Slater had recently co-hosted the show with Ripa, and told DeGeneres that he wouldn’t mind if the gig became a permanent one.

“I love it, I live about, you know, six blocks away from there,” Entertainment Tonight reports Slater as saying of Live!‘s New York City set. “It’s one of the greatest jobs ever.”

Although he currenty stars on USA’s Mr. Robot, the actor revealed he can “absolutely handle both jobs.”

“I’m putting my hat in the ring, why not?” he said.

Slater also gushed about Ripa, telling DeGeneres, “I love her, she’s amazing.”

The actor’s declaration comes one day after it was confirmed that Anderson Cooper has removed himself from the running to become the new co-host, despite a source saying he was Ripa’s “first choice” for the job.

Only time will tell who will nab the coveted spot beside Ripa, and we can’t wait to see who it is!

This story first appeared at Womanista.