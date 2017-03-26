Chris Evans Drops a Bomb About Whether or Not He Wants Kids

When it comes to celebrities we’d love to see become a father, Chris Evans is pretty high on the list. He’s smokin’ hot, sweet as pie, and not afraid to stand up for what’s right. All the makings of a good dad in our book, but does the Captain America star want little ones of his own someday?

In a recent interview, Evans opened up about what he’s looking forward to in the next chapter of his life, and, thank goodness, that includes fatherhood, according to ET.

“Of course [I want to have children],” Evans shared. “That’s certainly something I look forward to, absolutely.”

If that wasn’t enough to make your heart melt alone, his 10-year-old Gifted co-star McKenna Grace backed him up on that dream saying, “You’d make an amazing father. You would be a good dad. You would. You’re really nice.”

Evans gushed back with a “You’re so sweet, kiddo.”

Super-cute interaction with a 10-year-old on camera? Check. Overall heart-melting demeanor? Check. Needless to say, any time Evans steps into the role of father, we’ll be here waiting to swoon over every moment of it.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.