‘Baywatch’ Star Charlotte McKinney Gets Candid About Her Intimate Photo Hacking

If you’re a fan of Charlotte McKinney, there are a few ways you might have been introduced to her. It’s possible that you began following her on Instagram when she dropped out of high school and became “insta-famous.” Maybe you enjoyed seeing her fart on David Spade in Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser. Maybe you just thought she was Kate Upton this whole time. It’s also possible, however, that you saw her interviewed on FOX News and supported her stance of “we all in the world have done that” in regards to taking naked photos of herself with her phone.

Back in 2014, hackers infiltrated the phones of many female celebrities and posted their intimate photos all over the internet. Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, and Kate Upton were some of the dozens of celebrities to have their private photos spread on the internet, in addition to McKinney herself. To discuss the situation, McKinney spoke candidly about the breach of privacy.

“It’s horrible, it’s happened to so many girls. It was always around in high school. Your phone is private and you don’t think ‘oh, the world’s gonna see this’,” she explained.

Some critics tried blaming the victims, saying they should have never taken those photos if they didn’t want them to be released. McKinney responded to those claims, saying, “Models, we travel, and we need to communicate to our boyfriends. Sometimes it’s a little… I think we all in the world have done that [taken naked pictures] for a relationship or anything like that.” She added, “It’s tough for a woman — you feel violated.”

The model might have struggled with the devastation of the invasion of privacy, resulting in a change of behavior. “It makes you go through your phone and delete some things. Hopefully it’s all taken care of now,” revealed McKinney.

After her personal nude photos were posted, McKinney was asked about posing nude professionally. “I believe there’s a time and a place for it [nudity]. I’m not ready for it. I’ve been asked to do Playboy…I’m away from it for now,” the model clarified.

Unfortunately, the hacking trend continues, with celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Amanda Seyfried, and Demi Lovato recently falling victim to attacks.

