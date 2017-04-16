Charlotte McKinney Beats The Heat In Barely There Bikini

When you make a living wearing next to nothing, you might convey an image of constantly living in a tropical location. However, most swimsuit models have been spotted wearing a wide variety of clothing when seen in public, showing off just how varied their closets are. Luckily, all those swimsuits a model might acquire can come in handy when they head to the desert, as Charlotte McKinney demonstrated in a recent Instagram post.

Earlier this weekend, McKinney shared a snap of herself enjoying the festivities at Coachella, a music festival in southern California that features some of today’s hottest musicians.

Despite the gathering of so many music fans, the temperatures in that part of the country can soar to dangerous levels, leaving the attendees vulnerable to dehydration, sunburns, and exposure.

Luckily, McKinney was able sport a skimpy bikini that was able to regulate her temperature during the warmer hours a little more efficiently.

The model is no stranger to donning a bikini, often seen in ensembles that show off her incredible figure.

Mckinney dropped out of high school, preferring to pursue a modeling career rather than a higher education. As she struggled to find professional reputation from a portfolio of impressive images, the go-getter took matters into her own hands, cultivating a collection of images for Instagram.

Thanks to her social media skills, McKinney became “Insta-famous,” amassing a huge following of fans.

Her social media profile caught the eye of fast food chain Carl’s Jr., who have a reputation of featuring incredibly attractive women in their commercials, feasting on their massive burgers.

From there, McKinney scored a small role in the sequel Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser and that acting role scored her a part in the upcoming Baywatch film.

McKinney has often been compared to Kate Upton, another blonde, buxom bombshell. Both models have attained massive amounts of success for their curvaceous figures and both look fantastic in bikinis.

