Charlize Theron Goes Full NSFW In New Video

The trailer for Charlize Theron’s upcoming film Atomic Blonde has surfaced, and the 41-year-old actress went full NSFW for her new role.

In the movie, Theron portrays an undercover MI6 agent with some a lethal set of skills. The new footage gives a brief glimpse of the Oscar-winning actress putting her hand-to-hand combat abilities on full display as well as some other titillating scenes from the action flick.

The trailer opens up with the Mad Max: Fury Road star in see-through lingerie that showcases her trim figure as she tapes a wire to her abdomen. Shortly thereafter, Theron is shown tossing around male enemy spies like rag dolls in a wildly intense fight sequence.

One brief scene teased in the 3-minute trailer shows Theron seducing a French spy (Sofia Boutella) before heating things up in the bedroom.

Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde:

Oscar® winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Joining Charlize Theron is a star-studded cast including: James McAvoy (X-Men: First Class), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), Toby Jones (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service).

The film was directed by John Wick helmer David Leitch, based on the graphic novel, The Coldest City, by Sam Hart. Atomic Blonde debuts at SXSW festival this weekend.

Atomic Blonde punches its way into theaters on July 28.

