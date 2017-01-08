Charles Manson Has Returned To Prison

Notorious killer Charles Manson, who was hospitalized this week and taken out of prison, is back at the Central Valley prison where he is serving his life sentence, a corrections official confirmed Friday to the Los Angeles Times.

Manson had been taken to a hospital for treatment of an undisclosed, but serious medical problem earlier this week. Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have declined to comment to the Los Angeles Times on Manson’s condition, citing federal and state privacy laws.

Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman for the department, confirmed Friday that Manson was back behind bars.

Inmate Manson is at California State Prison-Corcoran. He is at the prison. I don’t know how much plainer it can be.

So, it is official. He is back in jail.

Manson had been admitted to Mercy Hospital in downtown Bakersfield, according to sources who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Charles Manson was sentenced to death after being found guilty in a 1971 ruling in the California Supreme Court.

After his sentence was changed to “life in prison with the possibility of parole,” he has since been denied parole 12 times.

During a court hearing when Manson was denied parole back in 2012, John Peck, a member of the panel that met at Corcoran State Prison, read some horrifying statements from Charles Manson.

“I’m special. I’m not like the average inmate,” Peck read from Charles Manson’s comments to a prison psychologist. “I have spent my life in prison. I have put five people in the grave. I am a very dangerous man.”

Manson has been incarcerated for four decades now. One of his victims included the murder of director Roman Polanski’s actress wife, Sharon Tate. She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time, according to Daily Mail.

There were three other victims killed at Tate’s Beverly Hills home when Manson ordered the members of his psychotic hippie followers to murder them.

The fifth victim that night was Stephen Parent. He was unfortunately on Tate’s property in order to see if her caretaker had any interest in purchasing an AM/FM Clock radio.

As he was leaving, Parent was shot multiple times when he rolled down his window at the electric gate.

The night after these five horrific murders, Manson’s followers murdered small business owners named Leno and Rosemary La Bianca at their Los Angeles home.

