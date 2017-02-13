CeeLo’s Golden Grammy Outfit Gets Photoshopped Into Trump’s House, Hilarity Ensues

Easily one of the weirdest outfits at the 2017 Grammy Awards would be that of CeeLo Green’s, which looked like a mixture of C-3PO, the Incredible Hulk, and a Power Rangers villain. One Twitter user, however, thought the ensemble looked familiar, so they took matters into their own hands to show the environment in which CeeLo could blend in easily.

I edited Ceelo Green into the background of pics of Trump in his apartment and holy shit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VurY7DMJ1w — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 13, 2017



Clearly, the gawdy outfit would make CeeLo fit in seamlessly amongst Trump’s many, many golden items, but something tells us that we shouldn’t actually expect to ever see CeeLo hanging out with the former host of The Apprentice.

Virtually the only other entertainer that held a candle to CeeLo’s outfit would be Lady Gaga, whose BDSM-inspired outfit might have just been an attempt to cash in on this weekend’s 50 Shades Darker theatrical release.

Although the images of Trump are Photoshopped, we like to imagine a world in which we would see Trump, CeeLo, and Lady Gaga all hanging out together.

