CeeLo Green’s GRAMMYs Outfit Gets The Indiana Jones Photoshop Of The Century

CeeLo Green’s bizarre outfit at the Grammy’s has been the talk all over social media. The singer appeared at the award show dressed head to toe in gold—including a gold mask—and social media lost their minds.

Moments after Green was shown arriving, Twitter was alive with hilarious comparisons for his outfit. From C-3PO to Power Rangers, Twitter users were relentless in their mockery. But one Twitter user made an incredibly accurate comparison.

User @grsnrss shared a picture of CeeLo along with two images of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones and asked, “Why does CeeLo Green look like something Indiana Jones would take from a temple?”



Why does CeeLo Green look like something Indiana Jones would take from a temple? pic.twitter.com/7BIT3whrfv — grsn eli (@grsnrss) February 13, 2017

Then this tweet takes it a step further letting you really get a visual of CeeLo as a temple statue.

The 42-year-old singer and former The Voice coach was completely unrecognizable in his costume. He arrived to the show on a motorcycle with a giant entourage of bikers.

The night before, CeeLo wore a similar outfit that was all black and his mask lit up with all different colors.

