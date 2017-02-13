CeeLo Green Wins ‘Most Bizarre Outfit’ At Grammys

CeeLo Green just won best and most bizarre outfit at the Grammy’s. The singer appeared at the award show dressed head to toe in gold—including a gold mask—and social media lost their minds.

Moments after Green was shown arriving, Twitter was alive with hilarious comparisons for his outfit. From C-3PO to Power Rangers, Twitter users were relentless in their mockery.

Green is not up for any awards this year.

The 42-year-old singer and former The Voice coach was completely unrecognizable in his costume. He arrived to the show on a motorcycle with a giant entourage of bikers.

The night before, CeeLo wore a similar outfit that was all black and his mask lit up with all different colors.

Check out CeeLo Green’s Grammy outfit 😳 pic.twitter.com/mFsXoGdKCV — Rap Spotlights (@RapSpotlights) February 12, 2017

