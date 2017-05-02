A New Photo Of Casey Anthony Outside A Bar Has Surfaced

A new photo of Casey Anthony has surfaced showing the infamously acquitted murder suspect outside a bar in North Palm Beach.

The now 31-year-old was pictured outside an eatery called the Brass Ring Pub, which is renowned for its burgers and beer. Casey was with another woman who appears to be the same lady that was seen with Anthony at the anti-Trump rally back in February, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Casey Anthony reportedly lives about a half an hour away from the restaurant.

Back in 2011, Casey Anthony was acquitted in the highly publicized murder trial of her daughter Caylee, who was only three-years-old at the time of her death. The notorious crime was highly controversial in the U.S. and is set to be chronicled in the upcoming documentary titled Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery. A new clip from the documentary has been released on the Internet, and it shows Casey Anthony laughing and screaming. See the video here.

Earlier this year, Casey spoke out about her daughter saying: “Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass.”

After the photos of Casey Anthony surfaced on the Internet, Twitter erupted with angry tweets.

@TMZ She should be rotting in prison on death row awaiting execution for murdering her daughter — Matthew Dudley (@TheMattDudley) May 2, 2017

During Caylee Anthony’s murder trial, the case became one of the most controversial subjects on television. HLN’s Nancy Grace memorably referred to Casey as the “most hated mom in America.” Despite the fact that she is despised by many, Casey says that she doesn’t care about public opinion.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” Casey Anthony said to the Associated Press. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

Casey Anthony blamed the media and the police for making her appear guilty even though the court ruled otherwise.

“Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place,” Anthony said. “Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.”

@TMZ Baby killer whore enjoys beers?! Who cares. She is a piece of human waste . — A boy named Sue (@MamaTried7) May 2, 2017

To this day, Casey maintains that she does not know how Caylee died.

“Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]