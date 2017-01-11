Cara Delevingne Fires Back At Unlucky Troll Who Told Her To Get A Real Job

Supermodel Cara Delevingne clapped back at a troll on Twitter after the man told her to get a real job. On Monday night, the Suicide Squad star absolutely blasted the man for responding to one of her tweets with a nasty comment.

Delevingne’s first tweet read: “On my way to do something incredibly exciting and I am very nervous.”

On my way to do something incredibly exciting and I am very nervous — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

Twitter user @BradTheLadLong replied to Delevingne’s tweet by writing: “@CaraDelevingne hopefully an interview for a real job. Your looks will fade, Cara. You can’t cash in on your eyebrows forever.”

@Caradelevingne hopefully an interview for a real job. Your looks will fade, Cara. You can’t cash in on your eyebrows forever. — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017

As you might imagine, this particular tweet angered the 24-year-old actress.

“You will regret saying that,” Delevingne wrote. “I am actually trying to do something good. This has nothing to do with my ‘looks.’”

You will regret saying that. I am actually trying to do something good. This has nothing to do with my ‘looks’ https://t.co/93LTs3aKsB — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

The Twitter user didn’t let up on Delevingne and continued by writing: “@Caradelevingne EXCUSE ME? YOU think that looks are all that’s important as that’s your job. Try doing something good for the world.”

@Caradelevingne EXCUSE ME? YOU think that looks are all that’s important as that’s your job. Try doing something good for the world. — BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017

Delevingne then went on to pen a series of tweets to put the man in his place.

She wrote: “You are just a [sic] another thirsty man who puts people down for attention on twitter and who thinks that looks are all that’s important. Try doing something for the world, period! I have no time for another man trying to tear down a woman for being successful.”

You are just a another thirsty man who puts people down for attention on twitter and who thinks that looks are all that’s important https://t.co/93LTs3aKsB — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

Try doing something for the world, period! I have no time no another man trying to tear down a woman for being successful. https://t.co/TXqkzEnDMz — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017

After another exchange, Delevingne finally revealed the project she was alluding to in the initial tweet, which was that she is working with UNICEF to help refugees in Uganda.

We’re in Uganda with @GirlUp Champion @Caradelevingne and UNHCR! Follow our trip all week at #WithRefugees to go inside refugee settlements. pic.twitter.com/9xE4gFjsne — Girl Up (@GirlUp) January 8, 2017

What are your thoughts about this Twitter war involving Cara Delevingne?

