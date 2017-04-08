Caitlyn Jenner Gets Real About ‘Mistakes’ In New Diane Sawyer Interview

It’s been almost two years since Bruce Jenner revealed to Diane Sawyer that he was transitioning to become a woman. And now ABC has released the first teaser for the network’s follow-up interview with Caitlyn Jenner.

“Do you ever have doubt you did the right thing?,” Diane asked in the clip. “Have I made mistakes? Certainly,” the 67-year-old former Olympian replied.

The voice over promises that Caitlyn will discuss regrets, love and family in the new special that shares the title of her upcoming memoir, The Secrets Of My Life.

Their first interview on April 24, 2015 reached 17.1 million viewers, but that was before Caitlyn had officially announced her transition. Since then, Caitlyn starred in two seasons of an E! reality show that was cancelled last year.

She still appears on Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her daughters Kendall and Kylie.

In a recent episode, Caitlyn is seen telling former step-daughter Khloe that she’s upset nobody from the family calls her anymore.

She told Khloe, “I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart. Day after day after month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in.”

Caitlyn continued, “Just, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘Okay, is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’ I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward.”

Relationships appear to still be strained from the I Am Cait star’s series of revelations from her “coming out” cover story in Vanity Fair where she claims Kris “mistreated” her.

It is yet to be seen how far Caitlyn will go in The Secrets Of My Life, however, the books description promises candid talk about Caitlyn’s life as a member of the Kardashian Klan. There are rumors Caitlyn will discuss ex Kris of pushing Bruce into the closet and not allowing her to become her true self in the book. However, a source close to Kris calls these rumors “unfounded.”

The ABC special The Secrets Of My Life will air on ABC on April 21.

