Britney Spears Posts Adorable Video With Son

Britney Spears‘ latest video with her son might just be the cutest thing ever. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a hilariously goofy clip with her 10-year-old son Jayden that showed the two of them spending some quality time together and having a few laughs.

Mastering the art of silly faces 😁😜🤔 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker shared the video with the caption: “Mastering the art of silly faces.”

In the humorous clip, the pop superstar and her kid are making a series of funny faces as Brit snaps the selfies. It’s clear to see from the video that Jayden definitely has striking similarities with his mother in the looks department as they both made the exact same facial expressions.

Britney Spears frequently shares photos of her kids – Jayden and 11-year-old Sean – on social media. Most recently, she posted a photo of the three of them enjoying some fun in the sun while hanging out in the hot tub.

She posted the photo with the simple caption: “Family time.”

Family time ☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

In May of last year, the proud mother penned a heartfelt open letter to her sons that was published in TIME magazine. Brit referred to her kids as her “masterpieces.”

“I pray as a mother I teach you strength and passion to carry through the struggles in the world. Most battles will always be won on your knees. I pray you find your dreams,” she wrote. “God always comes to us in tiny whispers. I pray you always find his whisper and understand the true meaning behind following your inner voice as well.”

When the Grammy-winning musician isn’t showing off her kids on social media, she has been posting some seriously steamy snaps in recent weeks. On Monday, she posed fully nude and shared the sexy pic on social media for all of her followers to enjoy.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

