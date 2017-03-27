Britney Spears Reveals Photo That Fools The Eyes In Every Way

From all the different photos of herself in revealing photos that she shares on her social media accounts, followers often find themselves staring at photos of Britney Spears for longer than other posts. In most cases, fans look incredibly closely to take in every inch of skin she shows off or each one of her curves, but a recent photo she shared on Instagram has many staring and asking, “Just how many legs does Britney Spears have?”

Last show of the week with @samasghari 🏵🏵🏵 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

In the photo of herself with her boyfriend, the combination of primary colors on top and dark colors on the bottom makes everything below both of their hips blend together. When looking at the pic, it’s tough to tell whose legs are whose and who is wearing which shows.

Upon further inspection, taking a look at the models’ shoes is a dead giveaway for whose legs are whose, as Britney is wearing a type of high-heeled boot while her partner opts for some sneakers.

Considering how often Spears shows off her physique on Instagram, it’s surprising that she’d share a post where her figure wasn’t on full display and could lead to any type of confusion.

The singer also recently shared a video from her Las Vegas stage show, which demonstrates just how demanding the performance is.

Feels so good to be back at work 💚 #PieceOfMe A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Considering how physically rigorous her show is, it’s surprising she’s able to still stand after a week of performances, let alone have a smile as big as hers as she poses for the camera.

Spears’ Las Vegas comeback has been tremendously successful and the singer is planning on releasing a new album, which might come as a surprise when you think about her career ten years ago.

Earlier this year, a Lifetime movie was released about the singer’s life, right around the tenth anniversary of an incident in which the singer shaved her head and attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella at the height of her popularity and scrutiny from the public.

