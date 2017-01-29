Brielle Biermann Defends Herself Against Plastic Surgery Rumors

Brielle Biermann will not stand for people spreading rumors about her, Us Weekly reports.

The 19-year-old eldest daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak defended herself against rumors she went under the knife to get a bigger butt. She shared a Snapchat video as she watched an episode of The Real, where the show’s cohosts discussed Biermann’s derriere. The hosts asked the audience if they would allow their daughter to get plastic surgery.

“I’m almost 20!!!” Biermann captioned the clip. “Even if I wanted plastic surgery I could go get it done MYSELF w OUT my moms permission! This ass is all real.”

The Real‘s segment comes after the teenager posted a photo of her backside in a black swimsuit on Snapchat. The post caused many to wonder if she received any surgery, but her mother quickly came to her defense.

Zolciak, 44, told TMZ on Monday, Jan. 23, that “there isn’t an ounce of fat” on Brielle’s body “to use for butt implants.” She also shared the Brielle works out a lot to get her fit rear.

