‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Excited Over Tonight’s Major Guest Star

Blue Bloods is new Friday night with a special guest appearance from former New York City Mayor David Dinkins.

Tonight, Sean receives a medal🏅from a REAL former New York City Mayor David Dinkins. What a cameo — we’re honored! 💙 pic.twitter.com/c4qy0yPNTq — Blue Bloods on CBS! (@BlueBloods_CBS) April 13, 2018

In “Risk Management,” Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) wins an essay contest and is presented with a medal. The award is presented by Dinkins, who served as Mayor of New York City from 1990 to 1993. The 90-year-old remains the only African American to serve in that office and previously had a cameo in a 2014 episode of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU.

Before the episode airs, fans were happy to see Dinkins on the show and shared their excitement on Twitter.

I love this, and I can’t wait to watch the episode tonight. I hope we get to see Rudolph Giuliani on the show one day. It’d make sense for him and Frank to know each other. — Danielle Musella (@naturenohurry91) April 13, 2018

Very nice! Can’t wait to watch the episode! Loved last week’s episode! #BlueBloods — Judy (@jvrunner81) April 13, 2018

Nice photo of the ‘Reagan Family’ with Mayor Dinkins. Looking forward to watching the episode. #BlueBloods #WillEstes — laSerenissima20 (@laSerenissima20) April 13, 2018

While Danny has a reason to be proud tonight, he is also on the case of a missing girl. He is working with Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to find a young girl who will die in 72 hours if she does not get hear heart medication.

Meanwhile, Jamie (Will Estes) and his partner, Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray), are on the wrong side of an investigation after they get involved in a car chase.

Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), Public Information Officer Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) and Lietenant Sidney Gormley (Robert Clohessy) investigate the surprising rise in settled lawsuits involving police officers.

In the Blue Bloods universe, the Mayor of New York is Margaret Dutton, played by The Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco. During last week’s episode, Dutton told Frank she does not plan on running for a full term as mayor at the end of the year because she would rather go back to her life as a progressive activist. During the season, their relationship has been a subplot, as Frank clashed with her over policing.

The other big development in last week’s episode was Eddie getting shot during a chase with a suspect.

Thankfully, she survived, but the incident made Jamie rethink his relationship with her. He still has feelings for her, but it turns out that Eddie has a boyfriend. But Jamie does not hide his feelings well enough, and it looks like Eddie knows it.

The new episode of Blue Bloods airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS