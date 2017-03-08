Blac Chyna Shows Off Body In Before and After Pic Post Baby Weight

Blac Chyna is showing off her phenomenal body post baby weight and we must say congratulations! The mom-of-two posted a picture to Instagram showing a before and after pic that shows her “snap back.”

The 28-year-old model posted to social media on Monday to show off her impressive weight loss after welcoming daughter Dream in November 2016, boasting about the “amazing” results she’s seen in the last few months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My Snap Back is coming along great so far [smiling emoji],” Chyna captioned the pic, crediting waist training for helping her get her body back. “I’ve been eating less meat & #WaistTraining w/ @Instacurve_ after having Dream!”

“My results are amazing,” Chyna added.

Chyna has lost 40 pounds since giving birth to her daughter and she hasn’t been shy about flaunting her body. Just two weeks ago, the model posed in a curve-hugging latex catsuit.

To see more of Blac Chyna’s hot pictures follow her on Instagram here.

More News:

[H/T ET]