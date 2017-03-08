Blac Chyna Shows Off Body In Before and After Pic Post Baby Weight

Blac Chyna is showing off her phenomenal body post baby weight and we must say congratulations! The mom-of-two posted a picture to Instagram showing a before and after pic that shows her “snap back.”
The 28-year-old model posted to social media on Monday to show off her impressive weight loss after welcoming daughter Dream in November 2016, boasting about the “amazing” results she’s seen in the last few months.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“My Snap Back is coming along great so far [smiling emoji],” Chyna captioned the pic, crediting waist training for helping her get her body back. “I’ve been eating less meat & #WaistTraining w/ @Instacurve_ after having Dream!”
“My results are amazing,” Chyna added.
My Snap Back is coming along great so far 😊 I’ve been eating less meat & #WaistTraining w/ @Instacurve_ after having Dream! My results are amazing 😍 This is the only waist trainer that gives me the extra support I need to enhance my body! Wearing it for 6-8 Hrs daily is my routine. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, order it now! You’ll be so happy with your results 🙆🏽 Use code: “Snapback15” for 15% Off
A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on
Chyna has lost 40 pounds since giving birth to her daughter and she hasn’t been shy about flaunting her body. Just two weeks ago, the model posed in a curve-hugging latex catsuit.
About to head out! Enjoying my @teamiblends skinny tea right now. Seriously obsessed with this tea! I drank it all throughout my pregnancy with Dream and now I’m doing the full 30 day detox. It’s my magic tea to get rid of bloat quick 😕! And it actually tastes delicious, have any of you tried it yet?? If so, Let me know how you like it! 😁 use my code CHYNA15 to get 15% off 👙💋 #thankyouteami #teamiblends
A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on
To see more of Blac Chyna’s hot pictures follow her on Instagram here.
More News:
- Kylie Jenner Posts Stunning Selfie That Is All The Abs
- Ariel Winter Reveals Harsh New Details About Her Body
- Nicki Minaj Spotted In Bra And Skintight Skirt At Paris Fashion Week
[H/T ET]