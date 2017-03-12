Blac Chyna Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With Incredibly Revealing Outfit

Reality star Blac Chyna hit up the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards with her 4-year-old son King Cairo, and she almost showed off more than she intended.

😆 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

The Rob and Chyna star toned down her usual sizzle fashion and went for something closer to suburban-mom-style, rocking a pair of traditional blue jeans and a white button-up top.

However, she still wanted to show off a little bit of the goods, so the top she rocked also plunged pretty deep and let off glimpses of some pretty bodacious cleavage which nearly led to her popping out entirely.

Most people would probably not go in this particular style direction for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, but we all know that Blac Chyna is not most people.

Cheese #KidsChoiceAwards A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Lately, there’s been a swirl of rumor and controversy around Chyna and her on-again-off-again fiancé, Rob Kardashian. The pair became engaged last year and have a four-month-old daughter, Dream, together.

Some reports have been that the two are officially done, while others say they are trying to work on their differences.

A source close to the situation spoke to reporters and said, “The main reason why the Kardashian family is so involved with Dream is Kris, who has worked hard to focus Rob on being present for his daughter. Kris has been super focused on being the rock, and she’s building a bridge between Chyna and the rest of family.”

The source also said that Rob and Chyna have been “working on staying together and focusing on Dream.”

