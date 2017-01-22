Blac Chyna Reveals How Much Weight She’s Lost Since Giving Birth

Gaining weight during a pregnancy is something that happens with all mammals, but that doesn’t mean all that weight gain doesn’t take both a physical and psychological toll on someone. If you’re a model and your career rests on your looks, that means the impact of the weight gain has an even bigger impact on someone. Blac Chyna recently took to Snapchat to document how much weight she’s lost since giving birth to her daughter Dream almost three months ago and the results are impressive.

At her biggest, Chyna weighed in at close to 200 lbs., which is to be expected during the pregnancy. However, in between all of her relationship dramas with Rob and stress from the Kardashian family attempting to separate her from her beau, Chyna found a way to lose over 30 lbs.!

Chyna claims she wants to get down to 130 lbs and she has 28 lbs. to go, the model has had no problems showing off her progress all across her social media channels. It’s clear that she’s incredibly proud of what her physique currently looks like and probably wants to remind all of her fans that, although a weight loss that big might seem impossible, all it takes is hard work and dedication to get to your ideal weight.

