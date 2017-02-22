Blac Chyna Reveals Dynamite NSFW Photos From The Bed

Blac Chyna just unleashed all-new photos on Instagram that might be her most NSFW snaps ever. The 28-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to share steamy pics that showed her completely naked in bed.

The mother-of-two captioned the first photo: “Simplicity.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Simplicity A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:18am PST

In the first image, the former exotic dancer stripped down to her birthday suit to put her curvy figure on full display. She is seated upright looking away from the camera while guarding her modesty by holding the sheet over her chest.

Chyna’s followers threw out more than 263k likes and thousands of comments that included a seemingly endless amount of heart-eye emojis.

The photos accentuate Chyna’s increasingly thinning physique and show that her post-baby weight loss regimen has definitely been working. On Tuesday, she posted a photo on Snapchat that showed how she has been able to drop 40 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Dream Kardashian back in November.

Blac Chyna has been outspoken about her intentions to trim down her bod. She explained to her fans that her daily weight loss regimen would consist of “Strict diet/ Waist training/ Detox tea/ Working out.”

The second photo is an aerial shot of the reality star that shows her lying on her back. She strategically pulled the sheet over her body and smoldered at the camera in the wildly sexy photo.

Chyna captioned the photo: “Angela.”

Angela A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:26am PST

In recent months, Chyna has been posing for several sexy photoshoots and sharing the results on social media. Last week, the Rob & Chyna star donned a red see-through bodysuit that flaunted her hourglass figure.

Sultry A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:33am PST

To keep up with Blac Chyna, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Blac Chyna’s sexiest Instagram post?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Blac Chyna]