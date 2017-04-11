Blac Chyna Goes Full Booty In New Spotify Photo

Blac Chyna ignited Instagram with an all-new booty photo to promote her Spotify playlist. While it’s hard to say whether or not the social media starlets’ fans checked out the playlist, one thing for sure is that her followers likely spent a considerable amount of time checking out this red hot new snap.

You know I had to jump on 2 Chainz #prettygirlsliketrapmusic playlist! Listen to my list on @Spotify. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

The mother of two captioned the snap: “you know I had to jump on 2 Chainz #prettygirlsliketrapmusic playlist! Listen to my list on @Spotify.”

The jaw-dropping image shows the Rob & Chyna star sporting a lacy red bodysuit that leaves almost nothing to the imagination. Chyna’s curvy backside was on full display in the form-fitting ensemble that featured a corset-style belt. The former exotic dancer’s Spotify playlist, which was labeled on the photo, was titled “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

The photo was a huge hit with Blac Chyna’s followers as it racked up more than 45k likes and hundreds of comments from her followers.

When Blac Chyna isn’t posting sexy photos on Instagram, she has been whipping her followers into a frenzy by teasing that she has reunited with her former fiancé Rob Kardashian. The two showed off some serious PDA on Snapchat at the beginning of the month. While it can’t be confirmed whether they are back together at this time or not, it’s clear to see that Rob and Chyna are on much better terms than they were during their highly publicized falling out this past February.

On Monday, Rob Kardashian even posted a photo on Instagram dedicated to their daughter, Dream Kardashian. The 29-year-old referred to Dream and Chyna as his “babies,” and says it’s his “favorite” picture of the two of them.

The Arthur George sock creator shared the photo with the caption: “Today our baby is 5 months old…This is my favorite picture of Dream and her Mama! Best time of my life was being in the hospital for days with my babies 🙂 Woot woot!!”

Today our baby is 5 months old 😍🙌 This is my favorite picture of Dream and her Mama ! Best time of my life was being in the hospital for days with my babies 🙂 Woot woot ‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

