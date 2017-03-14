Billy Bob Thornton Weighs In On Angelina Jolie’s Brad Pitt Back Tattoo

Billy Bob Thornton has officially weighed on what Angelina Jolie should do about the tattoo that the Maleficent star had inked on her body dedicated to her estranged husband Brad Pitt.

TMZ caught up with 61-year-old Billy Bob Thornton as he was taking a stroll through Beverly Hills. The cameraman first asked Billy Bob what his opinion was on whether or not it was a good idea for couples to get matching tats.

“I don’t know I guess that’s up to the individual person,” the Oscar winner said.

In case you missed it, pictures of Angelina Jolie surfaced last week that showed a recent back tattoo that she had slapped on her skin by a Thai monk. The ink was meant to “to symbolically bind [Brad and Angelina] as husband and wife.”

Evidently the intricate artwork didn’t have the intended effect as the former Hollywood couple called it quits on their marriage back in September.

As many Angeline Jolie fans will remember, the 41-year-old actress was once married to Billy Bob Thornton. While they were together, Jolie had Billy Bob’s name tattooed on her left arm. However, they later split and she had the ink removed and replaced.

The TMZ interviewer then asked BBT what Angelina ought to do about her massive back tat in the wake of her split with World War Z star Brad Pitt.

“You can always cover them up,” he said. “It’s easy, use flesh color.”

Thornton then joked about what Angelina might try to make out of her tattoo.

“Just make your own flag, make it dark colors.”

Angelina’s tattoos dedicated to Brad were “sak yant” back markings, which is a style that includes animal shapes, lines of script, and geometric patterns. Jolie reportedly paid for an ex Thai monk named Ajarn Noo Kanpai to fly from Bangkok to Cambodia in order to give her and Brad the couples tats.

Kanpai is a “sak yant” master. The tattoo method involves using steel rods mounted with surgical steel to apply the tattoos to on the skin. This ancient method is reportedly more painful than using a tattoo gun. However, “sak yant” is also supposedly more accurate.

