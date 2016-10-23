Bill Murray Crashes White House Press Briefing

If there is one person in all the world you’d like to see behind the White House Press Briefing podium, who would it be? That’s right, it would be Bill Murray.

The Ghostbusters actor found himself in Washington, D.C. the other day to accept the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center. So, as would be expected from Murray, he decided to make an appearance in an unexpected place. In this case, it was the White House Press Briefing room.

Of course, he didn’t just walk in like he owned the place, Murray was following the rules and was being led around the White House on a guided tour. Where he decided to side step the rules was the moment he side stepped onto the stage.

So, standing behind the podium, white house plaque behind him, flag to his left, Murray decided to talk about one of the most important, and controversial topics of the day – the Chicago Cubs making it to the 2016 World Series.

“I feel very confident that Clayton Kershaw is a great pitcher,” he said. “But we got too many sticks.”

He continued to say that a Chicago autumn is perfect for trees, where as they tend to die in California. Murray is a huge Chicago Cubs fan, which is obvious from the Cubs pullover he was sporting during his trip to the White House. The Cubs are only one win away from making it to the World Series.

