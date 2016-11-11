Big Bang Theory Leads CBS To Great November Ratings

CBS’ flagship comedy The Big Bang Theory bounced back from last week’s to carry the network to a ratings victory for this week. The Big Bang Theory brought in a total of 14.22 million viewers with 3.4 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, according to Variety.

For CBS, BBT was followed by The Great Indoors with a total viewer count of 7.91 million, while Mom came in at 7.08 million. In the fourth in fifth slots were Life in Pieces with 6.19 million and Pure Genius with 5.33 million viewers.

Over at ABC, hit drama Grey’s Anatomy took a bit of a hit and was down with just 7.17 million viewers, dipping two tenths of a point to 1.9.

For Fox, Rosewood and Pitch were the top shows but were down 0.1 and 0.2 compared to last week, respectively.

With The Big Bang Theory still going strong as ever with the ratings, the studio will definitely be looking to cash in on the popularity of the series for years to come.

CBS’ Glenn Geller said this summer that he plans to have BBT running on air for as long as the network possibly can.

“We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past year 10 and I know Warner Bros. will make those deals,” Geller said about the show back in August. “We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

Not only is the CBS network wanting to keep the series on air for the foreseeable future, but also the cast has no intentions of leaving at this time.

Kunal Nayyar, who portrays Dr. Raj Koothrappali on BBT, recently said that he and the rest of the cast are totally content with their lives on the show.

“But as a human being, being on the show is the happiest place in the world,” Nayyar said. “So if this were the rest of my life, and if I could make a living as an actor being surrounded by such talented and wonderful people and co-workers who are more than but are family, then absolutely yes.”

Are you surprised that The Big Bang Theory is still leading the way in television ratings after all these years?

