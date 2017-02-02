Beyonce Announces Pregnancy With Twins In Truly Majestic Fashion

Looks like the Carter family is going to need to get a bigger house, as Beyonce took to Instagram to make an announcement that she and Jay-Z are expecting. Not only is the musical icon pregnant, but based on her announcement, she’s expecting twins!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Not being one to shy away from doing things in truly fabulous fashion, Beyonce made the announcement with a photoshoot picture of herself in a veil, surrounded by flowers, caressing her stomach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caption reads: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

UP NEXT: Marvel Artist Shares Beyonce Inspired Comic Book Cover

Considering how their first daughter, Blue Ivy, took the world by storm, we can only imagine how the Carter family will capture the public eye once these twins are born.

Something that makes this announcement all the more interesting is that roughly a month ago, Coachella announced that Beyonce would be one of the headliners of the music festival, marking the first female headliner in a decade. The festival is slated to take place in the middle of April, so will the pregnancy interfere with her plans for the music festival?

The pregnancy news is definitely some positive attention for the family, as Beyonce’s groundbreaking Lemonade album/film last year, which called into question Jay-Z’s faithfulness to his wife. The anthem channeled Beyonce’s darker side and used the music to let go of anger she was holding onto, fueling rumors that the two were splitting for months following, in addition to sparking multiple confrontations between Jay-Z and Beyonce’s sister Solange.

Regardless of all the drama, clearly the Carters are thrilled about the expecting babies and we couldn’t be happier for them!

MORE NEWS: Tina Knowles Quits Instagram For Good Of Beyonce And Solange / Kenny Chesney Defends Himself to Beyonce’s Fans / Beyonce Dresses As Storm, Ciara As Catwoman For Birthday Party / ‘Family Guy’ Makes Fun Of Jay-Z Fight With Solange Knowles / President Obama Reveals His Favorite Rappers

[H/T Instagram, beyonce]