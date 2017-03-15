First Photos Emerge Of Ben Affleck After Rehab Stint

Ben Affleck has been spotted in public for the first time since announcing that he completed a brief stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star was photographed on Wednesday with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner and his five-year-old son Samuel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Ben Affleck here.

The pictures show the 44-year-old actor being playful with his son as he carried the smiling youngster on his shoulders while walking the streets of Brentwood, California. Affleck was sporting a puffy coat, graphic tee, dark jeans, and gray sneakers. Jennifer Garner opted for a casual look in a beige coat, loose-fitting jeans, and a striped shirt.

On Tuesday, Ben Affleck first revealed his battle with alcohol addiction shared this candid post regarding his stint in rehab:

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction, something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Oscar winner Ben Affleck has been going through a bit of a tumultuous period in his personal life as he has completed rehab and has been going through a divorce with his Miracles From Heaven actress ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, sources close to the couple have revealed that the two might have called off the divorce.

“Whatever form this relationship is, they’ll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won’t let anything bring that down,” the insider said while chatting with Entertainment Tonight.

The source continued by saying: “They both have done things they’re not proud of and in no way has Ben been a shining husband, but there are a lot of things that go into a marriage and a split. They put together their plans and goals, in terms of their friendship and their relationship, and they’re doing just that.”

Were you shocked to learn that Ben Affleck completed rehab for alcohol addiction?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]