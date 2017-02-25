Beloved Magician Daryl Easton Found Dead in Hollywood’s Famed Magic Castle

Magician Daryl Easton was found dead inside Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle on Friday, PEOPLE reports.

The entertainer, who was well known for his slight of hand card tricks, and was found in a closet of the famed private club that offers upscale dining and magic shows.

Police have ruled his death a suicide after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls from the venue.

The Magic Castle confirmed the tragic death early Saturday in a statement on their Facebook page.

“A beloved illusionist, who was performing at the Magic Castle this week, was found dead on the club’s premises,” the statement read. “The magic community mourns the loss of one of our most beloved and talented performers.”

Easton was scheduled to perform at the castle around the time his body was found. The events for the night were canceled and the venue plans to reopen Saturday morning.

