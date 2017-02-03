Bella Thorne Sweats It Out Showing Off Her Abs And Her Dance Moves

Bella Thorne just showed the world that working out can also be as fun as an epic dance party. The workout enthusiast led a wild, glitter-fueled dance class in Los Angeles, where she flaunted her sexy cleavage and washboard abs.

Thorne took to Instagram to share a bit of the workout party. Thorne’s video shows a large group of people participating in the mannequin challenge before breaking into an intense dance party.

She added the caption, “Had to get this for my boy!! @swaelee thank you so much for everyone that came out last night!!! That shit was lit!!! Loved dancing with you guys ❤️ @gbackstrom and @alecholden those video skills😈 #dance brought back the #mannequinchallenge for a night.”

The singer-turned-model actress took the reigns as dance instructor and her classes are unlike anything you’ve ever seen. By the end of the class Thorne’s body was drenched with sweat, and her face was covered in blue glitter.

For anyone interested, Thorne’s dance classes are being held at Millennium Dance Complex in Studio City. Her classes are only $20, but there will more than likely be a year-long waitlist to attend.

It’s amazing to see what a free spirit Thorne is. The blue-haired beauty is not your typical young starlet. Thorne is outspoken and brutally honest, but in a way that makes you love her even more.

Recently, on Twitter she shared a thought after visiting her gynecologist, she asked if it’s weird to “stick fingers in vaginas all day.” Sure it’s a little weird, but she can’t be the only one who has had that thought.

Asked my gyno 2day “so like is it weird always sticking ur fingers n rando girls vags all the time” her: eh no IDR think of it like that. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 26, 2017

