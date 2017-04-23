Old School Baywatch Cast Reunites For Quite The Blast From The Past

More than 20 years ago, Baywatch became a staple of pop culture, equally known for its melodrama as its sexy cast that somehow managed to squeeze into the tightest red bathing suits imaginable. With a theatrical adaptation of the series just over the horizon, many of the original stars of the series came together for an impromptu reunion, including Donna D’Errico, Kelly Packard, Erika Eleniak, and Nancy Valen. You can head over to the Daily Mail to see what the cast looks like today!

Joining the lovely ladies were also Jason Simmons and Angelica Bridge, who also starred in the series, in addition to Zac Efron and Kelly Rohrbach, who star in the upcoming film.

Packard joined the series late into its run, starring as April in the 8th and 9th season. The actress had plenty of experience as a blond beach babe, having previously starred in the Saturday morning young adult series California Dreams.

D’Errico looked like she had just stepped off the set of filming the series, looking to have barely aged, after starring in the show’s 7th and 8th seasons. In addition to showing off her physique on the series, D’Errico also could be seen in the pages of Playboy, but after having become a Roman Catholic, seemingly regrets some of her life choices.

When speaking with Fox News, D’Errico revealed, “I’ve made mistakes and choices in my past that I wouldn’t make today. That’s a chapter in my life that I’ve closed the door on.” She added, “It seems to me like another person. It’s not who I am today.”

Having starred in the first three seasons, Eleniak was an establishing member of the series that helped set the standard of what it meant to be a Baywatch babe.

Baywatch was only one of many hit TV show appearances for Valen, as she also had roles in Friends, Spin City, and Miami Vice. The actress stood out from the crowd, which was a sea on blond beauties, whereas her dark hair is far from sun-kissed.

Baywatch hits theaters May 26.

