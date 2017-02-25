Ariel Winter’s Dress Can Barely Cling For Life In Revealing Photo

The beautiful Modern Family star Ariel Winter has revealed a new sexy photo on Instagram. She’s never one to shy away from making a bold and head-turning fashion statement.

The 19-year-old actress attended the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Toast to Young Hollywood party in Los Angeles.

The beautiful starlet arrived at the star-studded gathering, held at West Hollywood’s Delilah, wearing a cutaway bodysuit, while she wrapped a sheer skirt around her waist, leaving little to the imagination.

Winter posed in front of colorful balloons and added the balloon emoji as her caption.

🎈 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:09am PST

Dakota Johnson and Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith co-hosted the event, whose guests included Ariel Winter, Ashley Madekwe, Angela Sarafyan and Victoria Justice.

The evening was in support of The Roar Foundation Shambala Preserve, which is an animal sanctuary that was established in 1972.

Campaign Hollywood is a series of events that take place the week before the Oscars to raise money and awareness for different charities.

