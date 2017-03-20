Ariel Winter Posts Photo That Sums Everything Up In One Word, Literally

Ariel Winter‘s latest Instagram picture was easily one of her most bizarre snaps to date. The 19-year-old actress took to social media on Sunday to share the eye-catching photo.

BUD💲 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

The Modern Family star captioned the photo: “BUD $.”

The black and white image shows the brunette beauty standing in front of a brick wall that has the word “Bud” spray painted on it in large bubble letters. Ariel was photographed rocking a mask covered the lower half of her face as well as a puffy fur coat and skintight top. She completed her look with a pair of high-waisted shorts and a pair of sexy thigh-high black boots.

After sharing on Instagram, Ariel’s pic racked up more than 69k likes and hundreds of comments from followers. However, the image received a mixed reaction from her fans on social media. Many users who chose to post remarks regarding the photo were curious as to whether Ariel was responsible for spray-painting the building given that she is wearing a mask over her nose and mouth. Others also speculated as to the meaning of the sign, with hundreds suggesting that this was Winter’s way of indicating that she possibly indulges in smoking marijuana.

When Ariel Winter isn’t posting photos about “bud,” she has frequently been sharing videos that show off her curvy physique. This past Friday, Ariel unleashed a video to celebrate St. Patrick’s day that put her ample cleavage on full display.

The brief footage shows the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang vet wearing a white top with a plunging neckline that accentuates her busty build. Ariel avoided being pinched from her friends as she opted for a vibrant green bra that she let sneak out from underneath her loose-fitting sweater. To spice up the video, Ariel added a festive green clover emoji, and strategically positioned the clover on the image to make it appear as if it was resting on her right hand.

“Happy #stpatricksday from China,” she captioned the clip.

Happy #stpatricksday from China❤☘️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

[H/T Instagram: Ariel Winter]