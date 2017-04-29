Ariel Winter Gets New Adorable Puppy

Modern Family star Ariel Winter only made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Levi Meaden back in December, but that couple has taken their relationship to the next level by adopting a puppy, seen in Winter’s adorable Snapchat profile.

The 19-year-old posted adorable photos of the pup with the caption “Welcome to the family baby Cash” as it wriggled around for the precious moment.

Winter typically uses her social media accounts to document her daily activities, which includes racy bikini photo shoots and PDA with Meaden, so fans can surely expect plenty of puppy photos to soon flood her account.

On Instagram alone, the actress has amassed over 3 million followers, due in part to her sexy snaps.

Despite her devoted following, some people have tried to criticize Winter for the types of pictures she posts, implying that the actress should be more modest. When speaking with Yahoo Style, Winter revealed, “Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything. Nobody cares.”

She continued, “When we try to be free and post what we want, it’s like, look at that slut on social media. That’s not what it is. We’re proud of our bodies. We’re proud of who we are.

Winter added, “If I take a picture and I think it looks good — if it’s a little revealing, whatever.”

“If you’re so offended, why do you look at it?” she said. “Don’t take the time to hate on me. Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don’t care.”

“Sometimes I’ll go days or weeks without posting,” she explained. “(But) I try to update my followers on what I’m doing. It makes me feel closer to them. I’ve never felt the need to take a break from it like that. Just put your phone down and enjoy the things in life.”

