Ariel Winter Shares New Photo That’s Black, White, and Cleavage-y

Modern Family star Ariel Winter shares a new photo that’s slightly artsy but also full of cleavage.

In the Instagram photo we see Winter posing with a friend as they both stare intensely at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Winter uses a cute filter that shows her with fluffy ears and a nose and she’s wearing a low-cut top that gives fans and followers a look at her cleavage. She gives a simple caption for the pic which is just the cat emoji.

🐯 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:15am PST

The young starlet also took to social media to give a birthday shoutout to her on-screen mom Julie Bowen.

in the picture we see Winter, Bowen Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson all posing on the red carpet. Winter captions the pic, “Happy birthday @itsjuliebowen [heart emoji] You’re the best tv mom and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Have the most amazing day! [heart emoji].”

Happy birthday @itsjuliebowen ❤ You’re the best tv mom and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Have the most amazing day! ❤ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram, @arielwinter]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!