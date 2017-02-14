Ariel Winter Has Upped The Booty Ante In Shocking New Swimsuit Picture

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden might have tried to keep their relationship under wraps in the early stages of their romance, but now that the world knows they’re a couple, they can’t keep things to themselves anymore. Winter took to Instagram today to share a photo of the two of them while she wore a barely there bikini.

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤ #valentines A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

In addition to showing off her posterior on Instagram in order to highlight how much she adores her boyfriend, the 19-year-old also took to Snapchat to show off some photos from the same vacation of the two of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Winter’s actual personality couldn’t be further from her character of Alex Dunphy on the hit sitcom Modern Family, where she plays the reserved middle child who often mocks her older sister for wearing more provocative attire.

UP NEXT: Ariel Winter Reveals Daisy Dukes Pic With Burt Reynolds

As audiences have watched her grow up over the years, Winter happily embraces her womanly curves. In fact, she even took measures to appear less curvy, as she opted for breast reduction surgery in 2015 to reduce her bra size from 32F to 32D.

Although the photos of her physique are what will drive most of her followers wild, I can’t help but get envious of that massive pile of delicious looking nachos that Meaden is about to dive into.

Are you more envious of Meaden for who he’s dating or the nachos he has in front of him? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Ariel Winter Shares Kiss With Girlfriend Jessie Berg In New Steamy Video / Ariel Winter Posts More Revealing Photos On Instagram / Picture Proves Ariel Winter Has Been Posting Booty Images For A While

[H/T Daily Mail]