Ariel Winter Caught Smoking

On Modern Family, Ariel Winter plays Alex Dunphy, the awkward middle child who’s much more reserved than her siblings. As Winter has proven time and time again, her real-life personality couldn’t be further from Alex’s, having no problem letting loose and flaunting her assets. While visiting Australia with boyfriend Levi Meaden, Winter was spotted out on the town enjoying herself and was caught lighting up one. Head to Be Entertainment to see the photos.

💋Wuv uuu to da 🌚 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

Here in the United States, most of the country is enjoying the season called “Winter,” which covers much of the country in blankets of snow and frigid temperatures. However, due to the earth being on a tilted axis, it’s hot in Australia throughout winter months so it makes sense that Winter, who clearly is an expert on the season, would wear a more revealing outfit than most of us would wear in January.

Winter partnered her form-fitting corset with a pair of ripped black jeans, but it’s unclear whether they were ripped before or after she put them on. Australia is known for is deadly wildlife, so she potentially ruined her pants when attacked by a kangaroo, but those rumors have yet to be confirmed.

