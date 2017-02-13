Ariel Winter Gets Thrown Into Pit Of Balls By Boyfriend

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend seem like they could not be happier to be together. On Sunday, the 18-year-old actress posted a cute clip that showed a flirty moment between her and Levi Meaden.

When your boyfriend throws you into a pit of plastic balls at a child’s birthday party 🙈 @levi_meaden A video posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

The Modern Family star shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “When your boyfriend throws you into a pit of plastic balls at a child’s birthday party @levi_meaden.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the humorous video, Ariel Winter is playfully sinking into a pit of plastic balls. She kicks her legs and jokingly screams as her Aftermath star boyfriend tosses plastic balls on top of her.

Since sharing on Instagram, Winter’s post received tons of love from her loyal fanbase. Social media users showered the brunette beauty’s video with more than 53k likes and racked up over 501k views.

Winter’s followers also took to the comments section to express how happy Ariel looked while horsing around with Levi.

“You look cute and you are having a fun time,” one user wrote. “That’s all that matters! Xoxo.”

Ariel Winter isn’t shy about showing off PDA with her actor beau on social media. Last Week, Ariel shared several steamy snaps that showed her getting extra cozy with Levi.

One racy pic showed her giving with boyfriend a kiss while rocking one of her most revealing outfits ever.

“Chickpea & Pinto Bean #mcm,” she captioned the pic.

Chickpea & Pinto Bean❣️#mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Most recently, Winter has been sharing photos from when she made an appearance at the SAG awards with Levi. She rocked a stunning gold dress while he sported a navy blue tux.

✨ A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 11, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

To keep up with Ariel Winter, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Ariel Winter’s most adorable social media video ever?

Up Next: Ariel Winter Reveals Daisy Dukes Pic With Burt Reynolds | Ariel Winter Shares Kiss With Girlfriend Jessie Berg In New Steamy Video | Ariel Winter Posts More Revealing Photos On Instagram

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Instagram: Ariel Winter]