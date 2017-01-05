Are Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Aiming To Adopt In 2017?

After spending practically every moment together for the holidays, it sounds like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are getting more serious about settling down and expanding their family. A source close to the couple told OK! Magazine that the lovebirds “have been having very serious conversations in the past few months about family.”

Loved-up Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are set to ADOPT in 2017 https://t.co/ZwYMOdNOtn — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 4, 2017

Videos by PopCulture.com

The last few weeks have been full of reports of Cyrus and Hemsworth spending the holidays together, from sharing family time to enjoying New Year’s Eve smooching to charity work, the two have seemed inseparable.

UP NEXT: Miley Cyrus Weighs In On The ‘Hollyweed’ Vandalism

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2010 on the set of the film The Last Song and struck up a romantic relationship quickly. The two were at one point engaged to be married, but the two ended up splitting. In late 2015, the two seemed to pick up right where they left off and they’ve been hot and heavy all over social media.

In 2011, Cyrus went on a trip to Haiti to help fit children for hearing aids, which left quite an impact on the judge of The Voice.

At the time, Cyrus said, “I felt so drawn to helping others…and immediately wanted to look for another chance to go back and help again,” of the experience.

The inside source claimed, “She’s looking at adoption more seriously, Miley gets overwhelmed at all the children in need around the world… She wants to adopt them all.”

This news definitely lines up with how Cyrus recently visited a children’s hospital with Hemsworth to spread cheer for the holidays.

Cyrus’ mother Tish was adopted and her father Billy Ray adopted Tish’s children from a previous marriage, so clearly the singer knows the powerful bonds that can be created. Hemsworth has seven nephews and nieces, so spending time with them over the holidays must have sparked something in the couple.

According to the source, “Miley and Liam both say they’re in the mindset right now that if she gets pregnant, then great, but if she doesn’t, it’s OK.”

MORE MILEY CYRUS NEWS: Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth A Massive Smooch On New Year’s Eve / Miley Cyrus Moved To Tears During Children’s Hospital Performance / Miley Cyrus Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Debbie Reynolds

[H/T OK! Magazine/Daily Mail]