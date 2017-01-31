Anthony Michael Hall Sued By Neighbor For Assault And Battery

59-year-old actor Anthony Michael Hall, most known for his roles in The Breakfast Club, The Dark Knight, and Edward Scissorhands, has run into even more legal problems following an altercation he had with a neighbor in his condominium community back in November. The bodily injuries inflicted upon the neighbor means Hall could face up to seven years in jail.

Richard Samson, Hall’s neighbor, has accuses him of negligence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional stress, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The neighbor of the actor says Hall got into his face in a “rude or intimidating manner” and describes his actions as “offensive touching.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Mother Faces Abuse Charges After Kicking 4-Year-Old Daughter In Stomach For Not Brushing Her Teeth

The document claims that the altercation was quite severe and things don’t look good for Hall, as the incident was captured on video for all to see.

According to testimonies, Samson was attempting to look after his fellow neighbors when things got heated. While recalling the altercation to PEOPLE, Samson said, “[Hall] got into a tussle with someone else in the complex. I heard yelling out my front door and walked out to see what was going on.” Samson added, “I told him, ‘You need to calm down.’ Within two seconds, he was in my face and said some very unpleasant things to me. He then shoved me and I fell to the ground.”

The result of his injuries required Samson to be in a cast for two months and continues to seek physical therapy, as Hall apparently broke his wrist. The neighbor knew the injury was severe instantly, detailing, “As soon as I fell on my wrist, I heard and felt it break.”

When facing a judge earlier this month, Hall was ordered to stay away from Samson and his family.

The whole ordeal has caused Samson “great mental, physical, emotional and nervous pain and suffering” because during the incident he “sustained injuries to his nervous system and person,” according to the lawsuit.

Hall pleaded not guilty to the federal battery charges when in court on December 1.

MORE NEWS: Woman Reveals Crucial Details About Harassment In 60-Year-Old Trial That Sparked Civil Rights Movement / Details Emerge On Second Season Of Making A Murderer / Woman Throws 5-Year-Old Onto Oncoming Train Tracks / A Highly Venomous Black-Banded Sea Snake Chows Down On Moray Eel / Two Giraffes Swing Heads In Showdown

[H/T PEOPLE]