Angelina Jolie Goes Full-Court Press With Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a temporary custody agreement over their six kids that will last for one month, but the couple will be taking vastly different approaches to the situation.

A source told Entertainment Tonight regarding the custody situation, “[Pitt] wants to handle this privately.” The source continued, “Whatever is best for the kids, not for him, [is what matters].”

While Fight Club star Brad Pitt wants to keep the situation in the family, his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie is taking a “super aggressive” approach, according to the source. The 41-year-old actress is expected to go public with many of the family’s private matters.

The temporary custody deal struck between the Hollywood A-listers included voluntary individual counseling. Also, Pitt has agreed to submit to alcohol and drug testing, although he is not required to.

Depending on how this settlement plays out, the Department of Children and Family Services may turn the matter over to the courts, or impose new ground rules.

“She is only concerned with the health and safety of her children, that is how she feels at this moment,” a source close to the family said regarding Jolie.

As the latest reports have surfaced that Jolie is going to go public with private matters, she does not want to see her estranged husband behind bars.

Despite making the claim that Brad hit their 15-year-old son Maddox in the face on their private jet, she has no intention of pressing charges. She also refuses to help police if they decide to build a case against Brad.

