Angelina Jolie Reveals New Details About Her Mother Who Passed Away 10 Years Ago

When Angelina Jolie first began acting, much of the attention she gained was due to her incredibly famous actor father, Jon Voight. With the father and daughter still active in Hollywood, they were frequently seen at awards ceremonies and other events, further strengthening their bond. Jolie’s mom, Marcheline Bertrand, left Voight and practically raised Angelina and her brother James Haven all by herself, as revealed in a recent interview.

41-year-old Jolie was recently announced as the spokesperson for a new Guerlain fragrance, noting that she is donating her modeling fee to charity. The brand has special significance for the actress, as its a scent she closely associates with her mother.

“My mother was a very natural woman,” Jolie explained. “She never spoiled herself, hardly wore makeup and wore modest jewelry.” She added, “But she always had a few special items for when she wanted to feel like a lady.”

Jolie continued, “One of those special items – and I remember it because it seemed so elegant – was her Guerlain powder.”

Sadly, Bertrand passed away from ovarian and breast cancer in 2007 when she was 56.

“I think it speaks of all women having those few special things that make the feel feminine. And so when I was a little girl I would associate Guerlain with that,” admitted Jolie.

Jolie explained she was excited about the collaboration as Guerlain was a brand that “spoke to” her. “It was a brand my mother loved and that I knew from my childhood,” the actress detailed. “It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, history and quality. It’s one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France – a country I love and feel connected to and spend time in.”

The Hackers star continued, “As I talked to Guerlain about the artistry they devote to the making of the perfume and the way they work in communities, sourcing their ingredients, the pieces came together and I felt we were a match.”

After the breakdown of her marriage with Brad Pitt beginning late last year, Jolie has only recently begun making public appearances and speaking about the situation. Although the pair is still going ahead with the divorce, the situation is getting far less public attention. The pair has also spoken out about how good of parents each other is.

