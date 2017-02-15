Amy Schumer Goes All Out On Make Out With Beau After Getting Spotted By Kiss Cam

In honor of Valentine’s Day, comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram today to share an affectionate memory of her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch.

The video clip is from last September when Amy attended a New York Mets game with Hanisch and her father. The stadium’s Kiss Cam made it’s way to the three fans and Schumer gave her dad a peck on the cheek, and then commenced to full on make-out mode with her boyfriend.

I love you valentine and you too Ben! A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Schumer and Hanisch have been dating for over a year now. Hanisch is a furniture builder, and has his own company, The Last Workshop, where he builds and designs furniture using “100 percent U.S.-sourced materials.” He’s from Chicago, attended the University of Utah, and previously worked for HGTV as a design consultant.

He also shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Schumer, expressing his love and affection.

Happy vday to this lady. She’s obsessed with me but it’s cool A post shared by benhanisch (@benhanisch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Missing this lady lately. Get home! #contaxt2 A post shared by benhanisch (@benhanisch) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

The two are clearly very much in love and smitten with one another. To be in a relationship with someone who has as razor-sharp a wit as Schumer does, and with as hilariously shameless as she can be, Hanisch must be equally as witty, comfortable taking a joke, and not easily offended.

Here is a picture of my valentine playing with a section of a tree that looks like balls! Also thank God for @nbcsnl A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:43pm PST

She’s still super into me A post shared by benhanisch (@benhanisch) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

The Mets opening home game this year is on April, 3rd against the Atlanta Braves. Keep an eye on that Kiss Cam cause there may just be a chance that the two lovebird fans could pop back up.

[H/T: Instagram / Amy Schumer, Ben Hanisch]