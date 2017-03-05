America’s Got Talent Filming Halted Due To Death

Tragedy has struck one of the judges of America’s Got Talent, causing the production to cancel filming this week. Former Spice Girl and current AGT judge Mel B’s father, Martin Brown, has passed away at 63. The judge posted the emotional post with her followers on Instagram to break the news.

It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Brown had been battling with Myeloma for five years prior to passing away. Mel B said both she and her sister were by her father’s side when he passed away. This is the second massive blow to the America’s Got Talent team this year, as Nick Cannon quit his hosting duties earlier this year over conflicts with the show’s producers due to his new comedy special.

With this production halt and no new host on the horizon, the fate of the reality competition series is uncertain.

