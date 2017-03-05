Popculture

America’s Got Talent Filming Halted Due To Death

Tragedy has struck one of the judges of America’s Got Talent, causing the production to cancel […]

Tragedy has struck one of the judges of America’s Got Talent, causing the production to cancel filming this week. Former Spice Girl and current AGT judge Mel B’s father, Martin Brown, has passed away at 63. The judge posted the emotional post with her followers on Instagram to break the news.

Brown had been battling with Myeloma for five years prior to passing away. Mel B said both she and her sister were by her father’s side when he passed away. This is the second massive blow to the America’s Got Talent team this year, as Nick Cannon quit his hosting duties earlier this year over conflicts with the show’s producers due to his new comedy special.

With this production halt and no new host on the horizon, the fate of the reality competition series is uncertain.

