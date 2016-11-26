American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts And Evan Peters Seal Relationship With Kiss

American Horror Story‘s power couple, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, appear to be up to their old romantic shenanigans according to recent sightings of the duo in Provincetown, MA.

Emma Roberts & Evan Peters — It’s On Again … Sealed With a Kiss (PHOTOS) https://t.co/nIB5w5jyH8 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 26, 2016

The two reportedly began dating back in 2012, before working together in the third and fourth season of the popular horror TV show on FX. Roberts and Peters have had a tumultuous romantic history, with reports of domestic disturbances back in 2013, and engagement in 2014, and a split earlier this year.

Roberts hasn’t been featured in recent seasons of American Horror Story so she can focus on the Scream Queens series. Good to see that despite their shows competing for attention in the world of televised horror, the on-again, off-again couple could put their horrors behind them and move forward once again.

[H/T TMZ]