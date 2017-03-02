Emmy-Nominated American Crime Star Lands Leading Role In Mayans MC

The cast for Mayans MC is just getting bigger and bigger. The Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series has just added its sixth cast member, and TV fans are beyond excited.

Richard Cabral, who earned an Emmy nomination for his role on American Crime, has just been confirmed as one of the leads for Mayans MC. Cabral will co-star alongside JD Pardo, who was tapped to play main character, EZ Reyes.

Deadline unveiled the news today, along with a brief description for Cabral’s character.

Cabral will play Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a full patch member of Mayans MC, Santo Padre. Former Army sharpshooter and weapons specialist, Johnny earned a section 8 for shooting a cigar out of his CO’s mouth from a half-mile away… while he was stoned.

The Santo Padre charter is filling up seats in the clubhouse, as five of the six casting announcements have been for club members.

It’s worth noting that Cabral isn’t the only American Crime alum to join the Mayans MC cast, as Clayton Cardenas also made the jump from show-to-show.

Cabral has also appeared in End Of Watch, Blood Father, and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this March in Los Angeles. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. Cabral is the sixth member of the cast to officially be announced. He joins an awesome cast that includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, and Edward James Olmos.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.