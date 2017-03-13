Amber Rose Reveals Multi-Colored Leopard Skin Spandex Photo

Amber Rose has a smoking hot body and she isn’t afraid to show it off on social media. The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share an eye-catching photo that showed her rocking a pair of skintight yoga pants and a crop top that will your jaw drop.

Muva x @benjicarlisle 😜 #loscabos A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

Rose captioned the photo: “Muva x @benjicarlisle. #loscabos.”

The image shows the fashion entrepreneur wearing a pair of animal print, multi-colored spandex that put her hourglass shape on full display. The barely-there crop top flaunted Amber’s toned abs and highlighted her ample cleavage. To complete her look, the mother-of-one and her pal sported creepy masks.

After posting the photo on her Instagram, Amber’s pic racked up more than 71k likes from her loyal followers as well as hundreds of comments.

This isn’t the first time this week that Amber Rose has showcased her stunning figure on the Internet. A few days ago, the social media star posted a racy snap that showed her rocking a bodysuit that could barely contain her assets.

She shared the pic with the caption: “Love what @Tinder is doing for #IWD2017 to empower women! Choose your favorite women’s cause at https://tinde.rs/2mwFES8 and then tweet @Tinder with #FundHerCause TODAY – Tinder will give you $100 to donate at WEBSITE. Baby2baby and its mission matters to me, and I’m headed to Twitter to ask @Tinder to #FundHerCause! #partner.”

Most recently, Amber Rose shared a photo from a pool day with her BFF Blac Chyna that showed the two of them sporting extremely revealing bathing suits. Check out the pic here.

What do you think is Amber Rose’s sexiest Instagram pic?

