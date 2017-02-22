Amber Rose Shows Off All The Curves In New Skintight See-Through Dress

Wow is the only word that comes to mind when seeing Amber Rose in her skintight, see-through dress.

After calling it off with Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy earlier this month, the 33-year-old model has proved she is not letting this breakup get in the way of her sexiness or overall fabulous lifestyle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check Out The Images Here

The star was spotted in a sheer black zip-up dress that highlighted her curvaceous physique for a night out at the West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy on Tuesday night.

Rose paired the sexy outfit with strappy stiletto heels, a black purse and gold statement earrings.

The hot momma is no stranger to showing off her body. For her sons birthday the model dressed as Batwoman but the skintight suit showed off a lot more than the Batman logo. On Instagram the model shares a heartwarming photo of her family she captioned, “Family [camera emoji] @rand0mbrand0n #sebastiantaylorthomaz.”

Family 📸 by @rand0mbrand0n #sebastiantaylorthomaz A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

This new outing comes a week after she showed off a new “Hollywood” arm tattoo on social media.

Rose captioned the pic, “My new tattoo.” She further captioned a photo of her giant sleeve tattoo, “Great job @nikkohurtado.”

My new tattoo. Great job @nikkohurtado 😎 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Her ex Chmerkovskiy has been busy playing uncle to the newest member of his family, baby Shai. His brother, Maksim, welcomed his new baby boy last month with fiancée Peta Murgatroyd.

More News:

[H/T ET]