Amber Heard Reveals Bombshell About Her Sexuality

Amber Heard is bisexual but the big news here is she was told that coming out would ultimately “end her career,” particularly when it came to playing the lead in a romantic lead role.

The 30-year-old actress opened up about her personal life while saying Hollywood has “a lot of catching up to do” on LGBTQ issues if it wants to truly reflect American society.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Heard said she was warned by “everyone” around her not to speak openly about her sexuality over fears it would damage her on-screen career but the actress was determined to prove the industry wrong.

“It was not easy, I was the only one working in this way so it was definitely difficult because no-one had done it,” she told The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice 2017 event in New York.

“But I stand here now in 2017 among many of my working romantic leading lady peers who are out and leading completely fluid out lives which is even more difficult than being part of one particular label or not,” she continued. “I’m one of many now. I’m working, I’m here today talking to you amazing people. I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt.”

She said Hollywood’s job is to be “pushing the envelope” for LGBTQ characters and “not just to maintain the status quo.”

Heard’s sexuality first became public in 2010 during an interview at an event hosted by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

Since the time Heard came out as bisexual, she said the landscape for women in Hollywood has transformed when it comes to sexuality.

“[In 2010] everybody around me said you as an actress, as a romantic lead and leading lady, you need to be able to sell, there’s a certain amount of wish fulfillment you need to be able to fill, you need to be able to sell,” she said. “How is anyone going to invest in you romantically if you’re unavailable? I rolled my eyes at that and said watch me do it and I did.”

While significant progress has been made among lesbian and bisexual women in Hollywood, she said there is still a long way to go, especially for men.

“We like to think of it as providing a reflection of real life, you know, art imitates life, we like to think we’re making movies that reflect reality,” Heard said.

She continued, “The truth is, Hollywood needs to change very quickly if it’s going to still be relevant at all because it has a lot of catching up to do, just to mainstream society.”

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]